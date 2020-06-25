1309 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 Arlington Ridge
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage on a quiet cul-de-sac. Youll enjoy the fenced in backyard, community parks, and convenient location close to the beach, bases, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
1309 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1309 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.