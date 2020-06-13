1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910

Amenities

2 blocks to Metro! Courthouse/Orange/Silver Line! Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Large (1,143 sq f) 2 BR/2 BA with access to the balcony from the LR & Master BR. Fresh paint throughout! Stainless stove and fridge. Amenities include swimming pool, exercise room, & 24 hour front desk. One garage parking space included. First month's rent and security deposit to be cashier's checks. Farmers' Market across the street from building! See Documents for important info. Apply online at Longandfoster.com! Masks to be worn for all showings! Please take care to observe all proper health safety measures when visiting the unit.