All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:52 AM

1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910

1301 N Courthouse Rd · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Clarendon - Courthouse
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 blocks to Metro! Courthouse/Orange/Silver Line! Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Large (1,143 sq f) 2 BR/2 BA with access to the balcony from the LR & Master BR. Fresh paint throughout! Stainless stove and fridge. Amenities include swimming pool, exercise room, & 24 hour front desk. One garage parking space included. First month's rent and security deposit to be cashier's checks. Farmers' Market across the street from building! See Documents for important info. Apply online at Longandfoster.com! Masks to be worn for all showings! Please take care to observe all proper health safety measures when visiting the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 have any available units?
1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 have?
Some of 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 does offer parking.
Does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 have a pool?
Yes, 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 has a pool.
Does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 have accessible units?
No, 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1301 COURTHOUSE RD N #910?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity