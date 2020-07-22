All apartments in Arlington
1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE

1300 Army Navy Drive · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 921 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare opportunity to have a two bedroom unit with one bath and balcony in the Horizon House in heart of Arlington. Location, location, location!!!! On the ninth floor with beautiful views, this original over sized one bedroom unit has been converted to a two bedroom unit. Need a home office now that you aren't working at your office, this is your home. Have a friend coming to visit that you haven't seen in awhile, and need an extra room, this is your home. Need your own space to chill and have a separate space to meditate/ride your Peloton, this is your home. Tired of unplanned guests visits sleeping on the couch, this is your home. Want your pet to have an extra place to lounge besides your bed, this is your home. Flexible extra bedroom at a one bedroom price with assigned parking and utilities included, this is your home. It's time to expand your living space. Restaurants, shops, grocery and Metro all near your front door and great package service in this all service building with an amazing pool, tennis courts and more importantly now more than ever, a massive balcony all to yourself to enjoy fresh air. THIS.IS.YOUR.HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE have any available units?
1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE have?
Some of 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
