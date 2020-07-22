1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool tennis court

Rare opportunity to have a two bedroom unit with one bath and balcony in the Horizon House in heart of Arlington. Location, location, location!!!! On the ninth floor with beautiful views, this original over sized one bedroom unit has been converted to a two bedroom unit. Need a home office now that you aren't working at your office, this is your home. Have a friend coming to visit that you haven't seen in awhile, and need an extra room, this is your home. Need your own space to chill and have a separate space to meditate/ride your Peloton, this is your home. Tired of unplanned guests visits sleeping on the couch, this is your home. Want your pet to have an extra place to lounge besides your bed, this is your home. Flexible extra bedroom at a one bedroom price with assigned parking and utilities included, this is your home. It's time to expand your living space. Restaurants, shops, grocery and Metro all near your front door and great package service in this all service building with an amazing pool, tennis courts and more importantly now more than ever, a massive balcony all to yourself to enjoy fresh air. THIS.IS.YOUR.HOME!!!