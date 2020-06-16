1300 Army Navy Dr. #722

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath condo steps to Pentagon City Metro - MODERN, STYLISH 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath condo steps to Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon Row & National Landing*Unit has 3-sided exposures, private balcony & beautiful views with garage parking spot too! Beautiful Sleek, UPDATED Kitchen with granite counters & backsplash, tiled floors, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space*Designer bathroom with granite vanities & grey upscale tiled floors & frameless shower stall*Gleaming wood floors throughout*Roof Deck with spectacular views of Washington D.C. + Monuments*Grilling, 24 hour front desk, concierge outdoor pool, tennis court, convenience store, common laundry area & more*UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Power, Gas, Trash! Walk to metro, Pentagon City Mall*metro bus at front door, easy access to metro(blue/yellow), Whole Foods, restaurants*Piano & patio chairs convey as-is, no storage*Parking Spot #190*



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/41a16ca6-b83e-43ab-852f-c7dfb5972ae6/?utm_source=captureapp



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



