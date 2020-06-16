All apartments in Arlington
1300 Army Navy Dr. #722

1300 Army Navy Drive · (703) 930-3935
Location

1300 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath condo steps to Pentagon City Metro - MODERN, STYLISH 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath condo steps to Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon Row & National Landing*Unit has 3-sided exposures, private balcony & beautiful views with garage parking spot too! Beautiful Sleek, UPDATED Kitchen with granite counters & backsplash, tiled floors, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space*Designer bathroom with granite vanities & grey upscale tiled floors & frameless shower stall*Gleaming wood floors throughout*Roof Deck with spectacular views of Washington D.C. + Monuments*Grilling, 24 hour front desk, concierge outdoor pool, tennis court, convenience store, common laundry area & more*UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Power, Gas, Trash! Walk to metro, Pentagon City Mall*metro bus at front door, easy access to metro(blue/yellow), Whole Foods, restaurants*Piano & patio chairs convey as-is, no storage*Parking Spot #190*

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/41a16ca6-b83e-43ab-852f-c7dfb5972ae6/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5756921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 have any available units?
1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 have?
Some of 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 does offer parking.
Does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 has a pool.
Does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Army Navy Dr. #722 does not have units with dishwashers.
