All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 128 S Hudson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
128 S Hudson St
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

128 S Hudson St

128 South Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 South Hudson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out a beautiful and spacious home for rent in Arlington. Walking distance to parks and convenience store. Less than 5 minutes from Washington DC. Frequently rented to military families due to proximity to army, navy and air force offices.
3 Bed 2.5 bath colonial with Large eat in dining room includes refinished hardwoods and barn sliding door. Living room with fire place, sun room, large master bedroom with two additional bedrooms on the second floor, finished basement complete bar area and finished bathroom. Two car garage and large fenced in backyard with a fireplace.

Includes:
3 bedroom, possible 4th with closed off den
2.5 bathrooms
Spacious fenced back yard for kids or pets
2 car garage, can also be used for storage.
Finished basement with full bathroom and bar.
Double car driveway.
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Minimum years lease, would consider longer.

(RLNE4561436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S Hudson St have any available units?
128 S Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 128 S Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
128 S Hudson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 S Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 128 S Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 128 S Hudson St does offer parking.
Does 128 S Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 S Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S Hudson St have a pool?
No, 128 S Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 128 S Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 128 S Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 S Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 S Hudson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 S Hudson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University