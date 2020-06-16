128 S Hudson St

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Come check out a beautiful and spacious home for rent in Arlington. Walking distance to parks and convenience store. Less than 5 minutes from Washington DC. Frequently rented to military families due to proximity to army, navy and air force offices.

3 Bed 2.5 bath colonial with Large eat in dining room includes refinished hardwoods and barn sliding door. Living room with fire place, sun room, large master bedroom with two additional bedrooms on the second floor, finished basement complete bar area and finished bathroom. Two car garage and large fenced in backyard with a fireplace.



Includes:

3 bedroom, possible 4th with closed off den

2.5 bathrooms

Spacious fenced back yard for kids or pets

2 car garage, can also be used for storage.

Finished basement with full bathroom and bar.

Double car driveway.

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Minimum years lease, would consider longer.



(RLNE4561436)