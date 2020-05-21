All apartments in Arlington
1276 N WAYNE STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:42 AM

1276 N WAYNE STREET

1276 North Wayne Street · (703) 378-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1276 North Wayne Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
For a Virtual Tour, click on the link or visit: http://homes.btwimages.com/1276nwaynest/?mls Welcome home to The Williamsburg! This beautifully maintained condominium is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Courthouse area. Just steps to The Court House Metro, Courthouse Plaza, Whole Foods, Fine Dining, Bars, Farmers Market, AMC Movie Theater, Rocky Run Park, and More! Just minutes to DC, National Airport, and Amazon H2Q.The Williamsburg offers a Concierge, fitness center, game room, party room, conference room, secure package room, an outdoor pool, extra storage, plenty of visitor parking and more! This One Bedroom unit offers Hardwood Flooring, Marble/Tile in the Foyer, Kitchen and Bathroom. An open floor plan with spacious Living/Dining area, Gas Fireplace, Kitchen w/ample counter and cabinet space and a Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom with Walk Through Closet, Private Covered Balcony overlooking Trees, Washer/Dryer in unit, Extra Storage, Underground Garage Parking + MORE! Dogs on a case by case basis, sorry, not cats permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 N WAYNE STREET have any available units?
1276 N WAYNE STREET has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1276 N WAYNE STREET have?
Some of 1276 N WAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 N WAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1276 N WAYNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 N WAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 N WAYNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1276 N WAYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1276 N WAYNE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1276 N WAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 N WAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 N WAYNE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1276 N WAYNE STREET has a pool.
Does 1276 N WAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1276 N WAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 N WAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1276 N WAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
