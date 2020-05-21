1276 N WAYNE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge gym game room parking pool garage guest parking media room

For a Virtual Tour, click on the link or visit: http://homes.btwimages.com/1276nwaynest/?mls Welcome home to The Williamsburg! This beautifully maintained condominium is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Courthouse area. Just steps to The Court House Metro, Courthouse Plaza, Whole Foods, Fine Dining, Bars, Farmers Market, AMC Movie Theater, Rocky Run Park, and More! Just minutes to DC, National Airport, and Amazon H2Q.The Williamsburg offers a Concierge, fitness center, game room, party room, conference room, secure package room, an outdoor pool, extra storage, plenty of visitor parking and more! This One Bedroom unit offers Hardwood Flooring, Marble/Tile in the Foyer, Kitchen and Bathroom. An open floor plan with spacious Living/Dining area, Gas Fireplace, Kitchen w/ample counter and cabinet space and a Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom with Walk Through Closet, Private Covered Balcony overlooking Trees, Washer/Dryer in unit, Extra Storage, Underground Garage Parking + MORE! Dogs on a case by case basis, sorry, not cats permitted.