Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

1223 N. Stuart Street

1223 North Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 North Stuart Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be1d666037 ---- Arlington SFH w/ huge yard, long drwy, shady porch, flagstone patio, & artic entrance. Picture & corner windows, arched doorways, and HW floor on ML. Eat-in kitchen w/ SS apps, granite, & gas cooking. Finished basement has kitchenette, wood stove, ample storage and 2 dens w/ JJ Ba. Minutes to DC, Pentagon, Tysons. Great schools! Only 0.3 mi Ballston Metro, and rt 66! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom Ceramic Tile Bedroom Entry Level Countertops Granite Shades / Blinds Sump Pump Wood Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 N. Stuart Street have any available units?
1223 N. Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 N. Stuart Street have?
Some of 1223 N. Stuart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 N. Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1223 N. Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 N. Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 N. Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 1223 N. Stuart Street offer parking?
No, 1223 N. Stuart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1223 N. Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 N. Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 N. Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 1223 N. Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1223 N. Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 1223 N. Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 N. Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 N. Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

