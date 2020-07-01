1223 N. Stuart Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be1d666037 ---- Arlington SFH w/ huge yard, long drwy, shady porch, flagstone patio, & artic entrance. Picture & corner windows, arched doorways, and HW floor on ML. Eat-in kitchen w/ SS apps, granite, & gas cooking. Finished basement has kitchenette, wood stove, ample storage and 2 dens w/ JJ Ba. Minutes to DC, Pentagon, Tysons. Great schools! Only 0.3 mi Ballston Metro, and rt 66! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom Ceramic Tile Bedroom Entry Level Countertops Granite Shades / Blinds Sump Pump Wood Floor