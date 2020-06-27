Rent Calculator
Home
Arlington, VA
1222 N CLEVELAND ST
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1222 N CLEVELAND ST
1222 North Cleveland Street
No Longer Available
Location
1222 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Have multiple Applications in hand and being processed. Will likely be off the market in a day or so.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have any available units?
1222 N CLEVELAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have?
Some of 1222 N CLEVELAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1222 N CLEVELAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1222 N CLEVELAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 N CLEVELAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST offers parking.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have a pool?
No, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST has units with dishwashers.
