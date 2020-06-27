All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1222 N CLEVELAND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1222 N CLEVELAND ST
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

1222 N CLEVELAND ST

1222 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Clarendon - Courthouse
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1222 North Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Have multiple Applications in hand and being processed. Will likely be off the market in a day or so.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have any available units?
1222 N CLEVELAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have?
Some of 1222 N CLEVELAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 N CLEVELAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1222 N CLEVELAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 N CLEVELAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST offers parking.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have a pool?
No, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 N CLEVELAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 N CLEVELAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University