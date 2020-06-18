1220 S COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Wonderfully situated within walking distance of the Village at Shirlington. Welcome home! From the moment you step foot on the wide front porch, perfect for reading a book or sipping tea, you will soon find out this fine home features a large two story addition across the entire rear of the home. The main level offers a nice living room, separate dining room and large gourmet kitchen open to the family room. Upstairs offers a nicely sized secondary bedroom, Large master bedroom overlooking the rear yard and a private bathroom. The third room is perfect for a home office/nursery or small bedroom. The downstairs Rec Room is great for at home movie nights or playing games. Out back you can enjoy barbecuing on your private deck and patio. The gate can be opened to accomodate parking for another vehicle. This home has been nicely maintained over the years and is perfect for anyone who wants a short commute to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. or Old Town. Don't miss this fine home. Call Listing Agent with ant questions.