Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

1220 S COLUMBUS STREET

1220 S Columbus St · No Longer Available
Location

1220 S Columbus St, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Wonderfully situated within walking distance of the Village at Shirlington. Welcome home! From the moment you step foot on the wide front porch, perfect for reading a book or sipping tea, you will soon find out this fine home features a large two story addition across the entire rear of the home. The main level offers a nice living room, separate dining room and large gourmet kitchen open to the family room. Upstairs offers a nicely sized secondary bedroom, Large master bedroom overlooking the rear yard and a private bathroom. The third room is perfect for a home office/nursery or small bedroom. The downstairs Rec Room is great for at home movie nights or playing games. Out back you can enjoy barbecuing on your private deck and patio. The gate can be opened to accomodate parking for another vehicle. This home has been nicely maintained over the years and is perfect for anyone who wants a short commute to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. or Old Town. Don't miss this fine home. Call Listing Agent with ant questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
1220 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1220 S COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET offers parking.
Does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 S COLUMBUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
