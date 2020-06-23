All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1215 N Quinn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1215 N Quinn
Last updated March 26 2019 at 8:44 AM

1215 N Quinn

1215 North Quinn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1215 North Quinn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing location! 15-18 month lease option OR 5 month sublease option available from mid-February-31July 2019.
2nd floor, 2 beds/1 bath apt; 700 sq ft.; $1,900/month rent (includes parking spot in lot); pets allowed.

Walking distance to Rosslyn and Courthouse metros, bus stops, Capital Bikeshare. Easy run/walk to Arlington Cemetery; cross Memorial Bridge to Lincoln Memorial and you re at countless monuments and museums. Short trip to Clarendon & Wilson Blvd. Tons of restaurants and bars within walking distance.

$40 non-refundable application fee. Tenant pays gas and electric, Landlord pays water, sewer and trash. Comcast high-speed internet available. Secured building and grounds access. Non-smoking building. Professional management. New, private outdoor patio area with gas grill. Shared washers/dryers on site (only 18 apts in building). On-site storage lockers available for rent. Free indoor bike storage. Pets allowed with breed and size restrictions and pet rent/fees.

New renovations (2017) include: new kitchens - stainless steel appliances (gas range, fridge, dishwasher), granite counter tops, new cabinets, renovated bathrooms, new heating and air conditioning, refinished hardwood, fixtures and finishes throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 N Quinn have any available units?
1215 N Quinn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 N Quinn have?
Some of 1215 N Quinn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 N Quinn currently offering any rent specials?
1215 N Quinn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 N Quinn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 N Quinn is pet friendly.
Does 1215 N Quinn offer parking?
Yes, 1215 N Quinn offers parking.
Does 1215 N Quinn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 N Quinn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 N Quinn have a pool?
No, 1215 N Quinn does not have a pool.
Does 1215 N Quinn have accessible units?
No, 1215 N Quinn does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 N Quinn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 N Quinn has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University