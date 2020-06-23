1215 N Quinn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Amazing location! 15-18 month lease option OR 5 month sublease option available from mid-February-31July 2019.

2nd floor, 2 beds/1 bath apt; 700 sq ft.; $1,900/month rent (includes parking spot in lot); pets allowed.



Walking distance to Rosslyn and Courthouse metros, bus stops, Capital Bikeshare. Easy run/walk to Arlington Cemetery; cross Memorial Bridge to Lincoln Memorial and you re at countless monuments and museums. Short trip to Clarendon & Wilson Blvd. Tons of restaurants and bars within walking distance.



$40 non-refundable application fee. Tenant pays gas and electric, Landlord pays water, sewer and trash. Comcast high-speed internet available. Secured building and grounds access. Non-smoking building. Professional management. New, private outdoor patio area with gas grill. Shared washers/dryers on site (only 18 apts in building). On-site storage lockers available for rent. Free indoor bike storage. Pets allowed with breed and size restrictions and pet rent/fees.



New renovations (2017) include: new kitchens - stainless steel appliances (gas range, fridge, dishwasher), granite counter tops, new cabinets, renovated bathrooms, new heating and air conditioning, refinished hardwood, fixtures and finishes throughout.