1210 North Highland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice large 1br in a new building. https://www.vpointapts.com/



Great apartment, but I have to move out of town.



1 block away from the Clarendon Metro, shops, bars, restaurants, etc. Across the street from a dog park.



Modern kitchen and appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Big bedroom, Huge walk in closet.



Garage under the building. $75 per month.



Move in after April 25th (possibly sooner). Lease is up July 29, but you will have the option to renew. Rent is $1891. Security deposit is $250.