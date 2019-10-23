1210 North Highland St

Amenities
Very nice large 1br in a new building. https://www.vpointapts.com/
Great apartment, but I have to move out of town.
1 block away from the Clarendon Metro, shops, bars, restaurants, etc. Across the street from a dog park.
Modern kitchen and appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Big bedroom, Huge walk in closet.
Garage under the building. $75 per month.
Move in after April 25th (possibly sooner). Lease is up July 29, but you will have the option to renew. Rent is $1891. Security deposit is $250.