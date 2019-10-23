All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

1210 North Highland St

1210 North Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 North Highland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice large 1br in a new building. https://www.vpointapts.com/

Great apartment, but I have to move out of town.

1 block away from the Clarendon Metro, shops, bars, restaurants, etc. Across the street from a dog park.

Modern kitchen and appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Big bedroom, Huge walk in closet.

Garage under the building. $75 per month.

Move in after April 25th (possibly sooner). Lease is up July 29, but you will have the option to renew. Rent is $1891. Security deposit is $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 North Highland St have any available units?
1210 North Highland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 North Highland St have?
Some of 1210 North Highland St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 North Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 North Highland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 North Highland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 North Highland St is pet friendly.
Does 1210 North Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 1210 North Highland St offers parking.
Does 1210 North Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 North Highland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 North Highland St have a pool?
No, 1210 North Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 1210 North Highland St have accessible units?
No, 1210 North Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 North Highland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 North Highland St does not have units with dishwashers.
