1210 N TAFT STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1210 N TAFT STREET

1210 North Taft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 North Taft Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful and super spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in a great location! Kitchen cabinets recently redone, gas stove and built-in microwave. Bathroom has been completely redone with gorgeous spa like tiled stall shower. ceramic tile floors. Shiny and like new parquet wood floors throughout living and bedroom. Large windows bring lots of light into unit and overlook massive mature trees with views of outdoor pool and Washington Monument. 1 unassigned parking in private parking lot steps away from secured fob entry front door of building. Walking distance to Courthouse Metro, tons of retail shops and grocery stores. Rent includes all utilities except cable and internet. Rooftop will be great to watch July 4th fireworks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 N TAFT STREET have any available units?
1210 N TAFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 N TAFT STREET have?
Some of 1210 N TAFT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 N TAFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1210 N TAFT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 N TAFT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1210 N TAFT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1210 N TAFT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1210 N TAFT STREET offers parking.
Does 1210 N TAFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 N TAFT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 N TAFT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1210 N TAFT STREET has a pool.
Does 1210 N TAFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1210 N TAFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 N TAFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 N TAFT STREET has units with dishwashers.

