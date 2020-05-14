All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1204 N WAYNE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1204 N WAYNE STREET
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

1204 N WAYNE STREET

1204 North Wayne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Clarendon - Courthouse
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1204 North Wayne Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit has 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, balcony. Additional parking is avail. on the street with Arlington Co. zone permit. No Pets allowed! *$50 Application Fee! Must apply online using listing broker application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 N WAYNE STREET have any available units?
1204 N WAYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 N WAYNE STREET have?
Some of 1204 N WAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 N WAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1204 N WAYNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 N WAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1204 N WAYNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1204 N WAYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1204 N WAYNE STREET offers parking.
Does 1204 N WAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 N WAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 N WAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 1204 N WAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1204 N WAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1204 N WAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 N WAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 N WAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University