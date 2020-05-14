1204 N WAYNE STREET

1204 North Wayne Street, Arlington, VA 22201 Clarendon - Courthouse
This unit has 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, balcony. Additional parking is avail. on the street with Arlington Co. zone permit. No Pets allowed! *$50 Application Fee! Must apply online using listing broker application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
