1202 12th St

Polished & Refined Christiansburg Corporate Rental Property



When work takes you to the Christiansburg, VA, area, you can rent a hotel room for weeks or months at a time or you can choose a corporate rental with space and amenities to remind you of home. This Christiansburg furnished rental property is available for rentals of at least a month and puts you right in the middle of one of the top areas of the state. The home is only minutes from Blacksburg, Interstate 91, Virginia Tech, and Radford University. Christiansburg is known for being the retail hub of the New River Valley area.



This corporate housing in Christiansburg, VA, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has 1,430 square feet of space, is fully-furnished, and CHBO complete. This home offers parking and views of the mountains and trees. The home comes with central heating, air conditioning, and wireless Internet access. A washer and dryer are also both found in this exquisite home. Guests can also add on maid service for an extra fee if desired.



There are many top employers in this area, ranging from FoxGuard Solutions to Backcountry, DISH, Carillion Clinic, and Kroger. Some of the other common employers for those in the area include Virginia Tech, Montgomery County School Board, Montgomery Regional Hospital, and Lexington Rowe Furniture, Inc. Radford University and New River Community College are also located near the townhome.



This home is located in a popular neighborhood within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and downtown. This Christiansburg furnished rental property has recently been renovated on the inside and out with luxury furnishings like stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring, and light fixtures. The home is right near the Christiansburg Recreation Center and Aquatic Center for exercise and fun.



The master bedroom has a private bathroom on the main level while there are two other bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms include a large smart television an