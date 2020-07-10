All apartments in Arlington
1201 North Kenilworth Street
1201 North Kenilworth Street

Location

1201 North Kenilworth Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Private Walk In basement unit located in charming Westover Village. Close proximity to public transportation, WO&D trail, and parks.

Private 1st floor unit located in charming Westover Village. Close proximity to public transportation, WO&D trail, and parks. Separate driveway with 2 spots. Cozy 1st floor apartment in charming Westover Village. Available for either a short term or long term lease. The property is split into three apartments, and this listing is for the middle unit. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 recently updated bathroom featuring a large vanity with tons of storage. The kitchen features recently updated appliances. There is a private deck off the kitchen for barbecues. The deck has direct access to a driveway with two spots solely for this unit. There is also a shed in the backyard, shared with the other units, for bikes and seasonal equipment storage.
The apartment is just a few short blocks from Westover village which features a grocery market, beer garden, Wallgreens, ice cream parlor. Enjoy wonderful restaurants such as The Italian Store, Lost Dog Cafe, and Lebanese Taverna all of which are all within walking distance.

This apartment has one designated off street parking spot and ample street parking.

There are many nearby trails, parks, and playgrounds. It is located right off the bus route which takes you directly to Ballston Metro, or you can walk along the bike path to either Ballston Metro or East Falls Church Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

