1201 North Kenilworth Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

Private Walk In basement unit located in charming Westover Village. Close proximity to public transportation, WO&D trail, and parks.



Private 1st floor unit located in charming Westover Village. Close proximity to public transportation, WO&D trail, and parks. Separate driveway with 2 spots. Cozy 1st floor apartment in charming Westover Village. Available for either a short term or long term lease. The property is split into three apartments, and this listing is for the middle unit. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 recently updated bathroom featuring a large vanity with tons of storage. The kitchen features recently updated appliances. There is a private deck off the kitchen for barbecues. The deck has direct access to a driveway with two spots solely for this unit. There is also a shed in the backyard, shared with the other units, for bikes and seasonal equipment storage.

The apartment is just a few short blocks from Westover village which features a grocery market, beer garden, Wallgreens, ice cream parlor. Enjoy wonderful restaurants such as The Italian Store, Lost Dog Cafe, and Lebanese Taverna all of which are all within walking distance.



This apartment has one designated off street parking spot and ample street parking.



There are many nearby trails, parks, and playgrounds. It is located right off the bus route which takes you directly to Ballston Metro, or you can walk along the bike path to either Ballston Metro or East Falls Church Metro.