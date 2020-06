Amenities

This boutique luxury condominium project is located across from the Iwo Jima Memorial and a one-minute commute to DC! Enjoy the convenience of Rosslyn shopping and eateries. A short walk to Rosslyn metro. Tour this grand 1 bedroom condo with over 1000 sq. ft of living space! Relax by your cozy fireplace or lounge on your private balcony. Not to mention the parking space & two extra storage bins that are included. Available as early as April 20th! Pets on a case by case basis. Please watch virtual tour here: https://youtu.be/Is2UZEaODQM