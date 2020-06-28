All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
1201 Crystal Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1201 Crystal Drive

1201 South Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Monthly Rent$2,021 -to $2,940

Community Amenities:

Business Center
We Love Pets!*
Gorgeous Three-Tier Pool
24 Hour Access to State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Clubroom with Billiards

WiFi Access
Barbecue Grills and Picnic Tables
Jogging Trails
Childrens Resource Center
Garage Parking with Direct Access*

Home Amenities:

Chef Caliber Kitchens with Breakfast Bars
Formal Dining Rooms
Garden-Style Bath Tubs
Gas Fireplaces*
Personal Patios or Balconies*
Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans

Gas Stove and Oven*
Refrigerator with Icemaker*
Arched Entryways
Ceramic Tiled Entryways*
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vaulted 9-foot Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Crystal Drive have any available units?
1201 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Crystal Drive have?
Some of 1201 Crystal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Crystal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Crystal Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Crystal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Crystal Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Crystal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
