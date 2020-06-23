All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

1130 N TAYLOR ST #1

1130 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss this sparkling end townhouse. 3 master suites. Meets your requirements: Personal space. Location - 2/3 blocks to Metro, close to restaurants, shopping and revamped Ballston Quarter. Clarendon area nearby. House is in good conditon. Wood floors on all levels. Built-in book case. Upper level bedroom/loft features dramatic wall of windows and skylights, cathedral ceiling plus a rooftop deck. Has walk in closet and large attic storage space. A brick-walled garden provides additional entertaining space. No smoking, pets, fish tanks, waterbeds. Owner related to listing agent. Be sure to take a look at this house. Owner will consider 24 month lease. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 have any available units?
1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 have?
Some of 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 offers parking.
Does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 have a pool?
No, 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 N TAYLOR ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
