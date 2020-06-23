1130 N TAYLOR ST #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Don't miss this sparkling end townhouse. 3 master suites. Meets your requirements: Personal space. Location - 2/3 blocks to Metro, close to restaurants, shopping and revamped Ballston Quarter. Clarendon area nearby. House is in good conditon. Wood floors on all levels. Built-in book case. Upper level bedroom/loft features dramatic wall of windows and skylights, cathedral ceiling plus a rooftop deck. Has walk in closet and large attic storage space. A brick-walled garden provides additional entertaining space. No smoking, pets, fish tanks, waterbeds. Owner related to listing agent. Be sure to take a look at this house. Owner will consider 24 month lease. No pets.