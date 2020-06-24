Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1125 18TH ST S
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1125 18TH ST S
1125 18th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1125 18th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 18TH ST S have any available units?
1125 18TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1125 18TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1125 18TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 18TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1125 18TH ST S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1125 18TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1125 18TH ST S offers parking.
Does 1125 18TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 18TH ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 18TH ST S have a pool?
No, 1125 18TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1125 18TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 1125 18TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 18TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 18TH ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 18TH ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 18TH ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
