1123 S HARRISON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two finished levels. Basement has rec room, den and full bath. Wood burning fireplace in LR. Fenced rear yard and screened porch off dining room. Driveway parking and lots of unlimited street parking. Great location near shopping and schools.