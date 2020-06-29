1123 South Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Forest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Two finished levels. Basement has rec room, den and full bath. Wood burning fireplace in LR. Fenced rear yard and screened porch off dining room. Driveway parking and lots of unlimited street parking. Great location near shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have any available units?
1123 S HARRISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have?
Some of 1123 S HARRISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 S HARRISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1123 S HARRISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.