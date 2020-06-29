All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1123 S HARRISON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1123 S HARRISON STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

1123 S HARRISON STREET

1123 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1123 South Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two finished levels. Basement has rec room, den and full bath. Wood burning fireplace in LR. Fenced rear yard and screened porch off dining room. Driveway parking and lots of unlimited street parking. Great location near shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have any available units?
1123 S HARRISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have?
Some of 1123 S HARRISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 S HARRISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1123 S HARRISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 S HARRISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1123 S HARRISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1123 S HARRISON STREET offers parking.
Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 S HARRISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have a pool?
No, 1123 S HARRISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1123 S HARRISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 S HARRISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 S HARRISON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University