1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Bright, furnished studio ready for move in! One of the few River Place units with Capitol and Washington Monument views from the large window over built-ins. Recently renovated, white bath and kitchen with gas cooking are crisp and clean. Electric, heat, cooling, wifi, pool, and gym access all included (only cable tv extra). Queen bed, cafe dining set, pots/pans/flatware, desk & task chair, entertainment center, tv, floor lamp, and lounge chair to convey. 3 blocks to blue/orange/silver line metro, one stop light to DC and a 10 minute walk to Georgetown. Minutes away from the new Happy Endings food hall, Sfoglina and other fast casual dining options. On-campus convenience store, dry cleaning and barber present ultimate convenience. All applicants screened through mysmartmove.com