Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:51 AM

1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

1121 Arlington Boulevard · (202) 243-7700
Location

1121 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 383 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
Bright, furnished studio ready for move in! One of the few River Place units with Capitol and Washington Monument views from the large window over built-ins. Recently renovated, white bath and kitchen with gas cooking are crisp and clean. Electric, heat, cooling, wifi, pool, and gym access all included (only cable tv extra). Queen bed, cafe dining set, pots/pans/flatware, desk & task chair, entertainment center, tv, floor lamp, and lounge chair to convey. 3 blocks to blue/orange/silver line metro, one stop light to DC and a 10 minute walk to Georgetown. Minutes away from the new Happy Endings food hall, Sfoglina and other fast casual dining options. On-campus convenience store, dry cleaning and barber present ultimate convenience. All applicants screened through mysmartmove.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
