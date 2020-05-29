All apartments in Arlington
1117 N UTAH STREET
1117 N UTAH STREET

1117 North Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Brick Garage Townhome with 3 master suites and 2 parking spaces just 3 blocks to Ballston Metro. Spacious living areas with gas fireplace, white kitchen with stainless appliances, back stone patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 N UTAH STREET have any available units?
1117 N UTAH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 N UTAH STREET have?
Some of 1117 N UTAH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 N UTAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1117 N UTAH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 N UTAH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1117 N UTAH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1117 N UTAH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1117 N UTAH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1117 N UTAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 N UTAH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 N UTAH STREET have a pool?
No, 1117 N UTAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1117 N UTAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1117 N UTAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 N UTAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 N UTAH STREET has units with dishwashers.
