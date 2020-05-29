1117 N UTAH STREET

1117 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22201 Ballston - Virginia Square
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Brick Garage Townhome with 3 master suites and 2 parking spaces just 3 blocks to Ballston Metro. Spacious living areas with gas fireplace, white kitchen with stainless appliances, back stone patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
