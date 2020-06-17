Rent Calculator
Home
Arlington, VA
1113 N VERNON ST
1113 N VERNON ST
1113 North Vernon Street
No Longer Available
1113 North Vernon Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ballston area townhome - just renovated. SS kitchen applicances, fresh paint, new bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has bonus loft area. Available for rent immediately.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 N VERNON ST have any available units?
1113 N VERNON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1113 N VERNON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1113 N VERNON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 N VERNON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1113 N VERNON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1113 N VERNON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1113 N VERNON ST offers parking.
Does 1113 N VERNON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 N VERNON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 N VERNON ST have a pool?
No, 1113 N VERNON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1113 N VERNON ST have accessible units?
No, 1113 N VERNON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 N VERNON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 N VERNON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 N VERNON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 N VERNON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
