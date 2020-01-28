All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

1111 N 19TH STREET N

1111 19th St N · No Longer Available
Location

1111 19th St N, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
APPLICATION REGISTERED. NO LONGER AVAILABLE. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath condo unit on the 14th floor., above La Meridian Hotel. Designer finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury linens and draperies; designer decor. Floor to ceiling windows. Move in ready! Enjoy La Meridian Hotel services including 24/7 concierge, room service, access to spectacular rooftop deck. Rent includes heating, water, gas, fitness center and one dedicated parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N 19TH STREET N have any available units?
1111 N 19TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N 19TH STREET N have?
Some of 1111 N 19TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N 19TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N 19TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N 19TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1111 N 19TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1111 N 19TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N 19TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1111 N 19TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N 19TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N 19TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1111 N 19TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1111 N 19TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1111 N 19TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N 19TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 N 19TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
