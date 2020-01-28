1111 N 19TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking

APPLICATION REGISTERED. NO LONGER AVAILABLE. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath condo unit on the 14th floor., above La Meridian Hotel. Designer finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury linens and draperies; designer decor. Floor to ceiling windows. Move in ready! Enjoy La Meridian Hotel services including 24/7 concierge, room service, access to spectacular rooftop deck. Rent includes heating, water, gas, fitness center and one dedicated parking spot.