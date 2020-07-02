1106 S. Emerson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fff153055 ---- Spacious, open floor plan and unexpected upgrades to this recently constructed Colonial. Kitchen offers granite, island with bar, and stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Opens to bright living/dining area with 9\' ceilings and sliding glass door onto deck. Deck, with built in lighting and connecting stairs, overlooks fully fenced back yard, play equipment, and low maintenance perennial garden. Master bedroom features deep walk-in with California Closet shelving. Huge master bath has dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Generously sized bedrooms have black out cordless shades. Hardwood floors through out main and upper level, two-story foyer. Well lit lower level walks out to back yard. In-law suite complete with spa-like bath, custom closet, full kitchen and washer/dryer. Lovely front porch and stone driveway. Garage with additional shelving leads to mud room. Property is in a quiet neighborhood on cul-de-sac. Walk to Four-Mile-Run creek and Shirlington. Close to King st, 395! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos