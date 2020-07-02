All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1106 S. Emerson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1106 S. Emerson St.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

1106 S. Emerson St.

1106 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 South Emerson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fff153055 ---- Spacious, open floor plan and unexpected upgrades to this recently constructed Colonial. Kitchen offers granite, island with bar, and stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Opens to bright living/dining area with 9\' ceilings and sliding glass door onto deck. Deck, with built in lighting and connecting stairs, overlooks fully fenced back yard, play equipment, and low maintenance perennial garden. Master bedroom features deep walk-in with California Closet shelving. Huge master bath has dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Generously sized bedrooms have black out cordless shades. Hardwood floors through out main and upper level, two-story foyer. Well lit lower level walks out to back yard. In-law suite complete with spa-like bath, custom closet, full kitchen and washer/dryer. Lovely front porch and stone driveway. Garage with additional shelving leads to mud room. Property is in a quiet neighborhood on cul-de-sac. Walk to Four-Mile-Run creek and Shirlington. Close to King st, 395! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 S. Emerson St. have any available units?
1106 S. Emerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 S. Emerson St. have?
Some of 1106 S. Emerson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 S. Emerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1106 S. Emerson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 S. Emerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 S. Emerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 1106 S. Emerson St. offer parking?
Yes, 1106 S. Emerson St. offers parking.
Does 1106 S. Emerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 S. Emerson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 S. Emerson St. have a pool?
No, 1106 S. Emerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1106 S. Emerson St. have accessible units?
No, 1106 S. Emerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 S. Emerson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 S. Emerson St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University