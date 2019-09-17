All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1063 N NELSON STREET

1063 North Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1063 North Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming two bedroom townhome with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with gas cooking, upgraded appliances, granite/Corian counters, beautiful cabinets, finished rec room plus storage and laundry on lower level, deck, fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 N NELSON STREET have any available units?
1063 N NELSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 N NELSON STREET have?
Some of 1063 N NELSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 N NELSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1063 N NELSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 N NELSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1063 N NELSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1063 N NELSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1063 N NELSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1063 N NELSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 N NELSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 N NELSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1063 N NELSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1063 N NELSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1063 N NELSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 N NELSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 N NELSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
