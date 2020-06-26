Rent Calculator
1053 NELSON STREET
1053 NELSON STREET
1053 N Nelson St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1053 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Entire home freshly painted. 2 bedrooms up. Finished basement. Great outdoor space to spend those warm nights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1053 NELSON STREET have any available units?
1053 NELSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1053 NELSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1053 NELSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 NELSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1053 NELSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1053 NELSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 NELSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1053 NELSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 NELSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 NELSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 NELSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
