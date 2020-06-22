All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1053 N MONROE STREET

1053 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1053 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1053 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1053 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1053 N MONROE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1053 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1053 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1053 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 N MONROE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 N MONROE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
