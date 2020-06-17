Rent Calculator
1048 MONROE STREET
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:27 AM
1 of 28
1048 MONROE STREET
1048 North Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
1048 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Looks great, 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 three level townhouse. Hardwood floors. .Great location. Subway only 1.5 blocks away!! Near bus, shopping and restaurants. Large main level addition with 1/2 bath.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET have any available units?
1048 MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1048 MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1048 MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1048 MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1048 MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1048 MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1048 MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 MONROE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 MONROE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
