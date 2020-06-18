All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

1044 N RANDOLPH STREET

1044 North Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1044 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Amazing 2 level townhome! Great layout with 3 bedrooms on upper level. Half bath on main level for major added convenience. Laundry is on upper floor, no lugging those clothes up and down the stairs! Fireplace is decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET have any available units?
1044 N RANDOLPH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET have?
Some of 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1044 N RANDOLPH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET offer parking?
No, 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET have a pool?
No, 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 N RANDOLPH STREET has units with dishwashers.
