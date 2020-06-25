Rent Calculator
104 N TRENTON STREET
104 N TRENTON STREET
104 North Trenton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
104 North Trenton Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Renovated unit in Arlington Oaks. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, update kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 N TRENTON STREET have any available units?
104 N TRENTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 104 N TRENTON STREET have?
Some of 104 N TRENTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 104 N TRENTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
104 N TRENTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 N TRENTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 104 N TRENTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 104 N TRENTON STREET offer parking?
No, 104 N TRENTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 104 N TRENTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 N TRENTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 N TRENTON STREET have a pool?
No, 104 N TRENTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 104 N TRENTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 104 N TRENTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 104 N TRENTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 N TRENTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
