1010 21ST STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 21ST STREET S

1010 21st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1010 21st Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. 1 of 2 apartments in the house. Quiet Street. Nice level yard. wood floors, cozy fireplace, Walk to Metro, crystal City, Pentagon city. Near Highways, airports and DC Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 21ST STREET S have any available units?
1010 21ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 21ST STREET S have?
Some of 1010 21ST STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 21ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1010 21ST STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 21ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1010 21ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1010 21ST STREET S offer parking?
No, 1010 21ST STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1010 21ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 21ST STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 21ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 1010 21ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1010 21ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1010 21ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 21ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 21ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
