Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1004 S QUEEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1004 S QUEEN STREET
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1004 S QUEEN STREET
1004 South Queen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1004 South Queen Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent is reduced to $4000. Granite counter tops and Ceramic floors in the updated kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have any available units?
1004 S QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 1004 S QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1004 S QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S QUEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S QUEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 S QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 S QUEEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 S QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 S QUEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University