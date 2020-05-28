All apartments in Arlington
1004 S QUEEN STREET

1004 South Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 South Queen Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Rent is reduced to $4000. Granite counter tops and Ceramic floors in the updated kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have any available units?
1004 S QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 1004 S QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S QUEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S QUEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 S QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 S QUEEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 S QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 S QUEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
