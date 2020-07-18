1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

1001 N Vermont St Arlington VA 222901

AGENTS WELCOME! Large 1BR with enclosed balcony in highly desired Westview! Awesome location! two blocks to the Ballston Metro or I-66, shops, restaurants & the new Ballston Quarter! All of this plus minutes to DC, Tysons, Crystal City, and National Landing! Enjoy city living in this Sunny 1BR/1BA + huge deck! In-unit washer/dryer! Garage parking! Rooftop pool & gym! Lounge & Grills!

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH