1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606

Amenities
1001 N Vermont St Arlington VA 222901
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Large 1BR with enclosed balcony in highly desired Westview! Awesome location! two blocks to the Ballston Metro or I-66, shops, restaurants & the new Ballston Quarter! All of this plus minutes to DC, Tysons, Crystal City, and National Landing! Enjoy city living in this Sunny 1BR/1BA + huge deck! In-unit washer/dryer! Garage parking! Rooftop pool & gym! Lounge & Grills!
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis!
.
No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH