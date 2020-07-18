All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606

1001 North Vermont Street · (571) 606-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1001 N Vermont St Arlington VA 222901
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Large 1BR with enclosed balcony in highly desired Westview! Awesome location! two blocks to the Ballston Metro or I-66, shops, restaurants & the new Ballston Quarter! All of this plus minutes to DC, Tysons, Crystal City, and National Landing! Enjoy city living in this Sunny 1BR/1BA + huge deck! In-unit washer/dryer! Garage parking! Rooftop pool & gym! Lounge & Grills!
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis!
.
No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 have any available units?
1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 have?
Some of 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 offers parking.
Does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 has a pool.
Does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 have accessible units?
No, 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606 has units with dishwashers.
