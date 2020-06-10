Rent Calculator
24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:24 AM
24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER
24687 Footed Ridge Terrace
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24687 Footed Ridge Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GOURMET KITCHEN. MASTER SUITE W/ ROMAN SHOWER. HUGE WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER. RIGHT OFF ROUTE 50 FOR EASY COMMUTE. GARAGE PARKING. AVAILABLE JUNE 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER have any available units?
24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcola, VA
.
Is 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER currently offering any rent specials?
24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER pet-friendly?
No, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arcola
.
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER offer parking?
Yes, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER offers parking.
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER have a pool?
No, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER does not have a pool.
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER have accessible units?
No, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 24687 FOOTED RIDGE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
