Arcola, VA
24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE

Location

24682 Footed Ridge Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH LOWER LEVEL MATISSE CONDO W/ ATTACHED GARAGE! UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ GORGEOUS MASTER BATH THAT INCLUDES A LUXURY SHOWER. GREAT LOCATION!! BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
