BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH LOWER LEVEL MATISSE CONDO W/ ATTACHED GARAGE! UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ GORGEOUS MASTER BATH THAT INCLUDES A LUXURY SHOWER. GREAT LOCATION!! BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24682 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.