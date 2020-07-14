All apartments in Aquia Harbour
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

The Pointe at Stafford

300 Park Ridge Ct · (540) 251-7133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA 22554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 400304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 100301 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 202303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 103102 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 400303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at Stafford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
coffee bar
package receiving
The Pointe at Stafford is nestled in the woods of Stafford County. We offer a secluded neighborhood, filled with trees and greenery that can take you away from the hustle and bustle of a Washington commute. Come home to The Pointe and you will never want to leave! We are just minutes to I-95, Historical Downtown Fredericksburg, Quantico, The Basic School (TBS) and the FBI Academy and Lab, Marine Corp Museum, GEICO, and a quick drive to Potomac Mills Mall, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College, and Locust Shade Park and Aquia Landing Park. Our large one and two bedroom homes feature private entrances, washer and dryer, breakfast bars, spacious closets and some have vaulted ceilings! Our amenities are designed with you in mind including an 8-foot deep pool, tennis court, playground and reserved parking. The Pointe accepts large dogs as well! Our community service team is committed to providing exceptional service and personalized attent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: one space included in rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at Stafford have any available units?
The Pointe at Stafford has 18 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pointe at Stafford have?
Some of The Pointe at Stafford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at Stafford currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at Stafford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at Stafford pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at Stafford offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford offers parking.
Does The Pointe at Stafford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at Stafford have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford has a pool.
Does The Pointe at Stafford have accessible units?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford has accessible units.
Does The Pointe at Stafford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pointe at Stafford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pointe at Stafford has units with air conditioning.
