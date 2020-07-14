Amenities
The Pointe at Stafford is nestled in the woods of Stafford County. We offer a secluded neighborhood, filled with trees and greenery that can take you away from the hustle and bustle of a Washington commute. Come home to The Pointe and you will never want to leave! We are just minutes to I-95, Historical Downtown Fredericksburg, Quantico, The Basic School (TBS) and the FBI Academy and Lab, Marine Corp Museum, GEICO, and a quick drive to Potomac Mills Mall, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College, and Locust Shade Park and Aquia Landing Park. Our large one and two bedroom homes feature private entrances, washer and dryer, breakfast bars, spacious closets and some have vaulted ceilings! Our amenities are designed with you in mind including an 8-foot deep pool, tennis court, playground and reserved parking. The Pointe accepts large dogs as well! Our community service team is committed to providing exceptional service and personalized attent