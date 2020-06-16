All apartments in Aquia Harbour
505 DEVILWOOD WAY
505 DEVILWOOD WAY

505 Devilwood Way · (540) 479-1101
Location

505 Devilwood Way, Aquia Harbour, VA 22554

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2473 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Absolutely gorgeous! This stunning home is upgraded throughout with a fully equipped Chef's Kitchen, huge center island, and plenty of dining space. The fully finished basement has its own private bathroom & walks out to the fully fenced rear yard. This property is located in the second main phase of Embrey Mill. Enjoy everything this neighborhood has to offer! Tons of walking trails, a dog par, community pool, tot lots, sports fields, and the Grounds Bistro. 30min~ to Quantico, Fredericksburg, & Woodbridge. 1hr~ to Fort Belvoir, Fort AP Hill, Dahlgren, DC, & Richmond. Commuter lot & highway are minutes away. No pets will be considered for this property. Available for occupancy on 8/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

