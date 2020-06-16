505 DEVILWOOD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Absolutely gorgeous! This stunning home is upgraded throughout with a fully equipped Chef's Kitchen, huge center island, and plenty of dining space. The fully finished basement has its own private bathroom & walks out to the fully fenced rear yard. This property is located in the second main phase of Embrey Mill. Enjoy everything this neighborhood has to offer! Tons of walking trails, a dog par, community pool, tot lots, sports fields, and the Grounds Bistro. 30min~ to Quantico, Fredericksburg, & Woodbridge. 1hr~ to Fort Belvoir, Fort AP Hill, Dahlgren, DC, & Richmond. Commuter lot & highway are minutes away. No pets will be considered for this property. Available for occupancy on 8/10/2020.