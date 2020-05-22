All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7905 DASSETT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7905 DASSETT COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7905 DASSETT COURT

7905 Dassett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7905 Dassett Court, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful - recently updated condo . New carpet and freshly painted. New cabinets, appliances and bathrooms. Fantastic balcony. Plenty of parking for guests. NO PETS. Only 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 DASSETT COURT have any available units?
7905 DASSETT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7905 DASSETT COURT have?
Some of 7905 DASSETT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 DASSETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7905 DASSETT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 DASSETT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7905 DASSETT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7905 DASSETT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7905 DASSETT COURT offers parking.
Does 7905 DASSETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7905 DASSETT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 DASSETT COURT have a pool?
No, 7905 DASSETT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7905 DASSETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 7905 DASSETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 DASSETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 DASSETT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 DASSETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 DASSETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with GymsAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VA
Lake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia