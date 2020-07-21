7802 FIELDCREST CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCTION ** BEAUTIFUL 4 LEVEL SPLIT ON CUL-DE-SAC IN BEST FALLS CHURCH LOCATION * 5BRs 3 BAs * EAT-IN KITCHEN * BIG FULLY-FENCED YARD * MINUTES TO CAPITAL BELTWAY - DUNN LORING METRO - INOVA FAIRFAX HOSPITAL * LONG-TERM LEASE PREFERRED * IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * PETS ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS (N0 CATS) * NO SMOKING INSIDE PROPERTY * NON-REFUNDABLE $55/ADULT APPLICATION FEE ** MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY