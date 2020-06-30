Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM
7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE
7467 Little River Turnpike
·
Location
7467 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
VERY NICE 2 BR 1 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION*FRESHLY PAINTED*NEWER KITCHEN* TILE FLOOR IN KITCHEN, CARPET LR/DR AND BEDROOMS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have any available units?
7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annandale, VA
.
What amenities does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have?
Some of 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE currently offering any rent specials?
7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE pet-friendly?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE offer parking?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not offer parking.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have a pool?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have a pool.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have accessible units?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
