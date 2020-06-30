All apartments in Annandale
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE

7467 Little River Turnpike · No Longer Available
Location

7467 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
VERY NICE 2 BR 1 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION*FRESHLY PAINTED*NEWER KITCHEN* TILE FLOOR IN KITCHEN, CARPET LR/DR AND BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have any available units?
7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have?
Some of 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE currently offering any rent specials?
7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE pet-friendly?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE offer parking?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not offer parking.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have a pool?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have a pool.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have accessible units?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7467 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have units with air conditioning.

