All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7220 MURRAY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7220 MURRAY LANE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:23 PM

7220 MURRAY LANE

7220 Murray Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7220 Murray Lane, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Paint, Windows, Flooring, Granite Countertops, Recess lights, Cabinets and much More. Convinielty located inside the Beltway, Close to major highways, Shopping Malls. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have any available units?
7220 MURRAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
Is 7220 MURRAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7220 MURRAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 MURRAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE offer parking?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have a pool?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 MURRAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia