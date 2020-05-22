Renovated. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Paint, Windows, Flooring, Granite Countertops, Recess lights, Cabinets and much More. Convinielty located inside the Beltway, Close to major highways, Shopping Malls. A Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7220 MURRAY LANE have any available units?
7220 MURRAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
Is 7220 MURRAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7220 MURRAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.