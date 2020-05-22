All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7120 VELLEX LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7120 VELLEX LANE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

7120 VELLEX LANE

7120 Vellex Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7120 Vellex Lane, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning single family home, with a beautiful large backyard. hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter tops. Plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 VELLEX LANE have any available units?
7120 VELLEX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7120 VELLEX LANE have?
Some of 7120 VELLEX LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 VELLEX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7120 VELLEX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 VELLEX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7120 VELLEX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7120 VELLEX LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7120 VELLEX LANE offers parking.
Does 7120 VELLEX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 VELLEX LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 VELLEX LANE have a pool?
No, 7120 VELLEX LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7120 VELLEX LANE have accessible units?
No, 7120 VELLEX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 VELLEX LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7120 VELLEX LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7120 VELLEX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7120 VELLEX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia