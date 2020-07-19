Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7112 LANIER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7112 LANIER STREET
7112 Lanier Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7112 Lanier Street, Annandale, VA 22003
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3 bedrooms+ 1 den and 2 full bathrooms.one car garage and one car port, hardwood floors on third lever.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7112 LANIER STREET have any available units?
7112 LANIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annandale, VA
.
What amenities does 7112 LANIER STREET have?
Some of 7112 LANIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7112 LANIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7112 LANIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 LANIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7112 LANIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 7112 LANIER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7112 LANIER STREET offers parking.
Does 7112 LANIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7112 LANIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 LANIER STREET have a pool?
No, 7112 LANIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7112 LANIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7112 LANIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 LANIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7112 LANIER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 LANIER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 LANIER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
