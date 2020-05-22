All apartments in Annandale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7055 LANIER STREET

7055 Lanier St · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Lanier St, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful hardwood flooring all of main level, Updated kitchen, granite counters. Super convenient location. Fireplace insert in lower level Rec rm. Sunny hobby room on lower level. Fenced rear yard with large shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 LANIER STREET have any available units?
7055 LANIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7055 LANIER STREET have?
Some of 7055 LANIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 LANIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7055 LANIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 LANIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7055 LANIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7055 LANIER STREET offer parking?
No, 7055 LANIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7055 LANIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7055 LANIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 LANIER STREET have a pool?
No, 7055 LANIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7055 LANIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7055 LANIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 LANIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 LANIER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 LANIER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 LANIER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
