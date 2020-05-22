Beautiful hardwood flooring all of main level, Updated kitchen, granite counters. Super convenient location. Fireplace insert in lower level Rec rm. Sunny hobby room on lower level. Fenced rear yard with large shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7055 LANIER STREET have any available units?
7055 LANIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7055 LANIER STREET have?
Some of 7055 LANIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 LANIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7055 LANIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.