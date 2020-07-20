6504 NIGHTWIND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

OPEN HOUSE on 3/28 BETWEEN 2-3PM, PLEASE TEXT 5717307634 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT!NO PETS ALLOWED, Lovely and pristine 3 level end unit brick townhome in excellent location. Light and bright with high ceilings and abundant windows.Many upgrades including handsome hardwood floors, newly installed patio, large private deck, spacious master bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet, luxury master bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower, 2 FPs, and 2 car garage. Serene setting.