Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6504 NIGHTWIND COURT

6504 Nightwind Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6504 Nightwind Court, Annandale, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
OPEN HOUSE on 3/28 BETWEEN 2-3PM, PLEASE TEXT 5717307634 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT!NO PETS ALLOWED, Lovely and pristine 3 level end unit brick townhome in excellent location. Light and bright with high ceilings and abundant windows.Many upgrades including handsome hardwood floors, newly installed patio, large private deck, spacious master bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet, luxury master bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower, 2 FPs, and 2 car garage. Serene setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have any available units?
6504 NIGHTWIND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have?
Some of 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6504 NIGHTWIND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT offers parking.
Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have a pool?
No, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have accessible units?
No, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6504 NIGHTWIND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
