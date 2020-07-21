Spacious One Bedroom Condo with lots day light and open floor plan, newly updated kitchen and bathroom. Newly HVAC.Two parking space with One guest parking Tag. Rent included Gas and Water. ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have any available units?
4953 AMERICANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have?
Some of 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4953 AMERICANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.