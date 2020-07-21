All apartments in Annandale
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

4953 AMERICANA DRIVE

4953 Americana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4953 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Spacious One Bedroom Condo with lots day light and open floor plan, newly updated kitchen and bathroom. Newly HVAC.Two parking space with One guest parking Tag. Rent included Gas and Water. ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have any available units?
4953 AMERICANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have?
Some of 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4953 AMERICANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4953 AMERICANA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
