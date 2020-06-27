Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4917 CASIMIR STREET
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4917 CASIMIR STREET
4917 Casimir Street
·
Location
4917 Casimir Street, Annandale, VA 22003
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have any available units?
4917 CASIMIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Annandale, VA
.
What amenities does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have?
Some of 4917 CASIMIR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 4917 CASIMIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4917 CASIMIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 CASIMIR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET offer parking?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 CASIMIR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have a pool?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 CASIMIR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
