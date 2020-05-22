All apartments in Annandale
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

4917 CASIMIR STREET

4917 Casimir St · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Casimir St, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have any available units?
4917 CASIMIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have?
Some of 4917 CASIMIR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 CASIMIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4917 CASIMIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 CASIMIR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET offer parking?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 CASIMIR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have a pool?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 CASIMIR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 CASIMIR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 CASIMIR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

