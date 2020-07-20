Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:19 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE
4805 Randolph Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4805 Randolph Dr, Annandale, VA 22312
Amenities
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
This for the Lower Level of an entire house -- not the entire house. Bus stop, 1/4 mile walk, access to all commuter routes (395, 50, 495, etc), great/safe neighborhood. AVAILABLE JUNE 1-15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE have any available units?
4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annandale, VA
.
Is 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 RANDOLPH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
